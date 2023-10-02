Former Ute Cody Barton emerging as defensive leader for Commanders

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Cody Barton had his best game in a Commanders uniform but Washington fell just short of upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former University of Utah and Brighton High School star made a season-high eight tackles (seven solo) in the Commanders’ 34-31 loss to the Eagles in overtime Sunday in Philadelphia.

Barton signed a one-year deal worth $3.5 million in the offseason to be Washington’s starting middle linebacker following four seasons in Seattle. He’s tied for the team lead in tackles this season with 37 (22 solo) through four games.

The third-round pick (88th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft finished with a career-best 136 tackles (71 solo), two sacks and two interceptions for the Seahawks last season.

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 3:

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

Blackmon, who played at Utah and Layton High School, made nine tackles (seven solo) in the Colts’ 29-23 overtime loss to the Rams.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 31-28 victory over the Bears.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star returned three punts a total of 38 yards (12.7 per return) — including a 20-yard return — in the Eagles’ overtime victory.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie made one solo tackle in the Browns’ 28-3 victory over the Ravens.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star made four tackles (two solo) in the Cardinals’ 35-16 loss to the 49ers.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Orem High School star connected on his lone extra point but missed a 47-yard field goal in the second quarter of the Colts’ home loss.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was active in Week 4 vs. the Browns.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson was inactive in Week 4 with a hamstring injury.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end finished with four catches for 27 yards in the Bills’ 48-20 victory over the Dolphins.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd was inactive in Week 4 with a thumb injury.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss gained 70 yards on 20 carries in the Colts’ 29-23 OT loss to the Rams.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips was inactive in Week 4.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star was active in Week 4 vs. the Buccaneers.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams was inactive in Week 4 with a pectoral injury.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky landed his lone punt (45 yards) inside the 20-yard-line in the 49ers’ 35-16 victory over the Cardinals.

Injured reserve

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos

Bradlee Anae, DL, N.Y. Jets

Practice squads

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).