Fire at Centerville condo complex displaces several residents

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Several residents are displaced following a fire that damaged multiple units at a Centerville condominium complex Sunday morning.

Fire crews responded about 1:15 a.m. to a fully involved fire at Cedar Springs Condominiums, 88 W. 50 South, South Davis Metro Fire said on social media.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the post says.

The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents with housing, officials said.