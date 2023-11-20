Former Ute Devin Lloyd leads Jags’ defensive dominance vs. Titans

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Devin Lloyd made things difficult for the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, finishing with a game-high 11 tackles in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 34-14 victory.

The former University of Utah linebacker amassed 11 tackles for the third time this season as the Jaguars (7-3) bounced back from a 34-3 loss to the 49ers and routed their AFC South rivals in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lloyd, who was selected by Jacksonville with with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is the Jaguars’ third-leading tackler this season.

Tennessee fell to 0-6 on the road this season, scoring 16 points or fewer in each of those losses. Titans coach Mike Vrabel’s teams have lost nine in a row away from Nashville, Tennessee.

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 11:

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts had a bye in Week 11, giving the former Utah and Layton High School star the weekend off.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus is expected to start at left tackle when the Broncos host the Vikings on Sunday night.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess made two solo tackles in the Commanders’ 31-19 loss to the Giants.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star is expected to be active when the Eagles take on the Chiefs on Monday night.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie was active for the Browns’ 13-10 victory over the Steelers.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star made four solo tackles — including a sack and two tackles for a loss — before leaving the Cardinals’ 21-16 loss to the Texans with a hand injury.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts had a bye in Week 11, giving the Utah and Orem High School alumnus the weekend off.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley was active for the Ravens’ 34-20 victory over the Bengals on Thursday night.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson finished with two solo tackles and a pass defended in the Bears’ 31-26 loss to the Lions.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end caught six passes for 46 yards in the Bills’ 32-6 victory over the Jets.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss and the Colts had a bye in Week 11.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips and the Falcons had a bye in Week 11.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The Saints had a bye in Week 11, giving the former Utah and Desert Hills High School star the weekend off.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams finished with seven tackles (five solo) and two passes defended as the Ravens improved to 8-3.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted three times for 153 total yards (51 yards per punt) — including a 60-yard punt — in the 49ers’ 27-14 victory over the Buccaneers.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).