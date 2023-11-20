Ex-BYU star Fred Warner celebrates birthday with huge game for 49ers

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former BYU star Fred Warner celebrated his 27th birthday Sunday with a huge game for the San Francisco 49ers.

Warner came up with a strip-sack fumble and finished with a season-high 12 tackles (10 solo) in the 49ers’ 27-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The All-Pro linebacker added two passes defended as San Francisco improved to 7-3.

Warner, now in his sixth NFL season, is the 49ers’ leading tackler this season. He was selected by San Francisco in the third round (70th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Here’s a look at how pro Cougars fared in Week 11:

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier and the Falcons had a bye in Week 11.

Zayne Anderson, CB, Green Bay Packers

The former BYU and Stansbury High School star made one solo tackle in the Packers’ 23-20 victory over the Chargers.

Michael Davis, CB, Los Angeles Chargers

Davis finished with three tackles (two solo) and one pass defended in the Chargers’ 23-20 loss to the Packers.

Blake Freeland, OT, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts had a bye in Week 11, giving the former BYU and Herriman High School star the weekend off.

Jaren Hall, QB, Minnesota Vikings

The former BYU and Maple Mountain High School star was inactive Sunday night vs. the Broncos after sustaining a concussion in his first NFL start in Week 9.

Taysom Hill, TE/QB, New Orleans Saints

Hill and the Saints had a bye in Week 11.

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

The former BYU and Orem High School star scored his third touchdown of his rookie season as the Rams rallied to beat the Seahawks.

Nacua was Los Angeles’ leading receiver in Week 11, finishing with five catches for 70 yards — including a 4-yard TD just before halftime to cut Seattle’s lead to 13-7. He also gained 7 yards on his lone rushing attempt as the Rams improved to 4-6.

Sione Takitaki, LB, Cleveland Browns

Takitaki finished with five tackles (three solo) and a pass defended in the Browns’ 13-10 victory over the Steelers.

Khyiris Tonga, DT, Minnesota Vikings

The BYU and Granger High School alumnus is expected to be active when the Vikings take on the Broncos on Sunday night.

Kyle Van Noy, LB, Baltimore Ravens

Van Noy collected his sixth sack of the season and made two solo tackles in the Ravens’ 34-20 victory over the Bengals on Thursday night.

Fred Warner, LB, San Francisco 49ers

Jamaal Williams, RB, New Orleans Saints

Williams and the Saints had a bye in Week 11.

Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets

It was a rough night for the former BYU and Corner Canyon High School QB, who completed 7 of 15 passes for 81 yards — including a 9-yard touchdown — in the Jets’ 32-6 loss to the Bills.

Wilson also threw an interception and was sacked five times for -30 yards before being benched in the fourth quarter. He also gained 15 yards on four rushing attempts as the Jets fell to 4-6.

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).