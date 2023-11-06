Former Utes QB Tyler Huntley helps teammate celebrate birthday with TD

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Tyler Huntley made the most of his limited action for the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, tossing his first touchdown of the season while also helping a teammate celebrate a birthday.

The former University of Utah quarterback stepped in for starter Lamar Jackson in the fourth quarter of the Ravens’ 37-3 rout of the Seattle Seahawks and threw a late touchdown to receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on his 31st birthday.

The 6-yard TD toss was Huntley’s first of the season and the first for Beckham with Baltimore.

“I couldn’t ask for a better present,” Beckham said after the game.

Jackson threw for 187 yards and ran for another 60 before sitting out the fourth quarter and turning the offense over to Huntley.

The former Utes QB completed 5 of 7 passes for 38 yards and gained 8 yards on four carries as Baltimore improved to 7-2.

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 8:

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Layton High School alumnus made six tackles (five solo) in the Colts’ 27-13 victory over the Panthers.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Broncos had a bye in Week 9, giving the former Utah and Westlake High School star the weekend off.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess was active for the Commanders’ 20-17 victory over the Patriots.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star had a 4-yard punt return in the Eagles’ 28-23 victory over the Cowboys.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie made one tackle in the Browns’ 27-0 victory over the Cardinals.

Leki Fotu, DT, Arizona Cardinals

The former Utah and Herriman High School star had his best game of the season, getting a share of a sack and finishing with five tackles (three solo), two tackles for a loss and a QB hit in the Cardinals’ 27-0 loss to the Browns.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The Utah and Orem High School alumnus connected on field goals of 26 and 57 yards and went 3 for 3 on PATs as the Colts improved to 4-5. Gay is now 16 of 18 on field goals and a perfect 24 of 24 on PATs this season.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson made four tackles (three solo) in the Bears’ 24-17 loss to the Saints.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie is expected to play when the Bills face the Bengals on Sunday night.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd and the Jaguars had a bye in Week 9.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss gained 26 yards on seven carries in Indianapolis’ road victory.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips was active for the Falcons’ 31-28 home loss to the Vikings.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star was active for the Saints’ 24-17 victory over the Bears.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams was inactive with a hamstring injury in Week 9.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky and the 49ers had a bye in Week 9.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).