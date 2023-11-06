Former Bingham star Dalton Schultz enjoys career day as Texans triumph

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Nov. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz benefitted from rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud’s record-setting Sunday and reached the end zone for the fifth time in six games.

Schultz, who played at Bingham High School, had his best game as a member of the Texans, finishing with a career-high 130 yards on 10 receptions in a 39-37 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Schultz also lost a fumble but the Texans survived and improved to 4-4.

Stroud threw five touchdown passes and set an NFL rookie record with 470 passing yards. He also led a game-winning drive with 46 seconds remaining to secure the thrilling victory.

The Texans’ offensive explosion against the Buccaneers included 496 total yards (443 passing, 53 rushing), and Schultz was one of three players with 100-yard receiving games.

Schultz signed with a Houston as a free agent in the offseason after five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1721264342166040818?s=20

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 9. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis made one tackle in the Bengals’ 24-18 victory over the Bills on Sunday night.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus played in the Commanders’ 20-17 victory over the Patriots.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

Leavitt made one tackle in the Packers’ 20-3 victory over the Rams.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Love threw his 12th touchdown pass of the season in the Packers’ 20-3 victory over the Rams. The former Aggies QB completed 20 of 26 passes for 228 yards and gained another 7 yards on four carries. He did not turn the ball over but was sacked four times for -21 yards.

https://x.com/NFL/status/1721268960413602039?s=20

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on two field goals, two PATs and two punts in the Bears’ 24-17 loss to the Saints.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins returned three kickoffs a total of 54 yards (18 yards per return) and returned three punts 22 yards (7.3 yards per return) in the Buccaneers’ 39-37 loss to the Texans.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Vigil was active for the Vikings’ 31-28 victory over the Falcons.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner recovered a fumble and made nine tackles (six solo) in the Seahawks’ 37-3 loss to the Ravens. It was his first fumble recovery of the season and the 10th of his 12-year NFL career.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star rushed for 88 yards on 11 carries and added another 25 yards on three receptions in the Steelers’ 20-16 victory over the Titans on Thursday night.

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson made five solo tackles and one tackle for a loss in the Bills’ 24-18 loss to the Bengals on Sunday night.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta started at right guard in the Eagles’ 28-23 victory over the Cowboys.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed finished with three catches for 22 yards, a 24-yard kickoff return and punt returns of 14 and 6 yards in the Saints’ 24-17 victory over the Bears. He also showed off some Spider-Man cleats in Week 9:

https://x.com/NFL/status/1721201106703835595?s=20

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams made four tackles in the Rams’ 20-3 loss to the Packers.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star played for the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2 as the Bears lost to New Orleans 24-17.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew was active vs. the Titans on Thursday night.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial High School alumnus was active as the Eagles improved to 8-1.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial star finished with nine tackles (five solo) and a pass defended in the Falcons’ 31-28 loss to the Vikings.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The Brighton High School alumnus is expected to play when the Chargers face the Jets on Monday night.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School star is expected to play Monday night vs. the Jets.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive in Week 9.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star started in the Raiders’ 30-6 victory over the Giants.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

Read about the former Bingham star’s career day in the story above.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star made one solo tackle as the Bears fell to 2-7.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout and the Lions had a bye in Week 9.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star was active as the Bengals improved to 5-3.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).