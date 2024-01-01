Former Utes star Dalton Kincaid sets Bills rookie record for receptions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Dalton Kincaid added his name to the Buffalo Bills’ records book Sunday.

The former University of Utah tight end finished with four catches for a career-high 87 yards — including a 51-yard grab — and set a Bills rookie record for receptions in a season in a 27-21 victory over the Patriots.

The win is the fourth in a row for Buffalo (10-6) and sets up a showdown with the Miami Dolphins (11-5) in the final week of the season for the AFC East title.

“We’ve been in the playoffs the last four or five weeks,” Kincaid said after the game. “Each game has been the most important game, and now that this game is past, next week is the most important game for us.”

Kincaid, the No. 25 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, now has 66 catches for 589 yards this season. He passes Sammy Watkins, who previously held the Buffalo rookie record with 65.

“He’s been extremely consistent, very smart finding zones and doesn’t feel like he’s a rookie,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said of Kincaid. “Getting him more involved downfield is something that we’ve been looking to do.”

Here’s how pro Utes fared in Week 17:

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

The former Utah and Brighton High School star finished with a game-high 12 tackles (nine solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Commanders’ 27-10 loss to the 49ers.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 16-9 victory over the Chargers.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess made four tackles (one solo) vs. the 49ers.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star was active for the Eagles’ 35-31 loss to the Cardinals.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie made one solo tackle in the Browns’ 37-20 victory over the Jets on Thursday night.

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Fotheringham was active for the Raiders’ 23-20 loss to the Colts.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Orem High School kicker was perfect vs. the Raiders, connecting on field goals of 38, 33 and 45 yards and converting both his PAT attempts.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley stepped in for starter Lamar Jackson late in the fourth quarter and tossed his second touchdown of the season in the Ravens’ 56-19 victory over the Dolphins. The 19-yard TD to tight end Charlie Kolar came on Huntley’s lone pass of the game. It was the seventh TD pass for Huntley and his 10th TD overall in his four-year NFL career.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson made two solo tackles in the Bears’ 37-17 victory over the Falcons.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd made seven tackles (three solo) in the Jaguars’ 26-0 victory over the Panthers.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utes running back was inactive with a forearm injury vs. the Raiders.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

The rookie cornerback made three solo tackles vs. the Bears.

Eric Rowe, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former Utes star led the Steelers with 10 tackles (nine solo) — including a tackle for a loss — as Pittsburgh kept its playoff hopes alive with a 30-23 road victory over the Seahawks.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

The former Utah and Desert Hills High School star was active for the Saints’ 23-13 victory over the Buccaneers.

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams made five tackles (four solo) in the Ravens’ rout of the Dolphins.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky delivered punts of 40 and 36 yards — landing both inside the 20-yard line — as the 49ers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).