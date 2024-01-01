Double fatal shooting in Murray sparked by dispute over parking space

MURRAY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after an argument over a parking spot led to the fatal shootings of two men early Saturday outside a Murray apartment complex.

Sobeth Noge Koki was arrested at 9:32 p.m. Saturday, according to arrest documents filed by a Murray City PD officer.

The investigation began at 12:56 a.m. Saturday when police received reports of shots fired at the Brickgate at Fireclay Apartments near 4440 S. 120 West.

Upon arrival, a male identified as Laka Girah was found deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

A second male, identified as Mojtaba Ahmadi suffered a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses at the shooting site shared accounts of what happened. Police also reviewed surveillance recordings, which included audio, the arrest documents say.

In the video, Laka Girah “can be seen carrying a semi-automatic rifle in his right hand,” the statement says.

“An associate, identified as Sobeth Koki, was also carrying a small semi-automatic handgun.”

Video by Gephardt Daily photojournalist Monico Garza/SLCScanner

According to the court documents, the argument began when a male identified as soon-to-be-shooting-victim Mojtaba Ahmadi confronted Girah about parking a black Infiniti in “his” assigned parking stall.

During the confrontation “Girah operated the action of his rifle chambering a single round,” the probable cause statement says. His associate, Koki, also chambered a round in the weapon he was carrying.

The police affidavit says two of Ahmadi’s sons joined in the argument, prompting Girah to shove one of them. The son then struggled with Girah and managed to take control of the rifle, while “Koki pointed his handgun at several people.”

A female believed to have recorded events on her cellphone also struggled with Girah. “During the struggle, gunfire erupts with Girah receiving a gunshot wound,” court documents say.

Ahmadi also sustained several gunshot wounds “before “falling to the ground and then succumbing to his injury” at the hospital.

Girah, Koki and the female fled down a hallway in the apartment complex.

Girah then fell to the ground, where Koki attempted to assist him.

Court documents say Ahmadi’s son used the rifle he gained control of to open fire on Koki and Girah. While Koki returned fire with his semi-automatic handgun, Girah attempted to flee, but soon collapsed and died at the scene.

Koki and the woman, later identified as a minor and as Koki’s friend, fled the area before the arrival of law enforcement officers. Koki and the girl, whose name is being withheld due to her juvenile status, were later located at the residence of Koki’s parents, and clothing matching that seen on the shooting surveillance recordings was located.

Post Miranda, Koki “admitted to being with Laka that evening and present during the shooting. Koki denied being in possession of a firearm. Koki denied shooting a firearm at anyone. When confronted with these facts, Koki stated he was under (the) influence of alcohol, mushrooms and marijuana.”

Photo Gephardt DailyMonico GarzaSLCScanner

Koki was booked into the Salt Lake County jail system for investigation of:

Aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Koki was ordered to be held without bail.