Former Utes star Nephi Sewell plays best pro game vs. big brother’s team

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former University of Utah linebacker Nephi Sewell had the best game of his two-year NFL career in the New Orleans Saints’ 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Sewell, who also played at Desert Hills High School, tied for a team-high with eight tackles (six solo) — including two tackles for a loss — while lining up against Detroit and his older brother, Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell, on Sunday in New Orleans.

The youngest brother, Noah Sewell, is a rookie linebacker with the Chicago Bears.

NFC North-leading Detroit (9-3) raced to a three-touchdown lead but had to hold off a New Orleans (5-7) comeback bid. The Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to concussion symptoms following a hit in the fourth quarter.

Nephi Sewell signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in May 2022. He now has 14 tackles this season for New Orleans (5-7).

Sewell spent three seasons at Utah, posting 143 tackles (89 solo) with 13 tackles for a loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups in 21 games (17 starts).

He played running back, cornerback and returned kicks at Desert Hills and led the Thunder to a state title his senior season.

Here’s a look at how pro Utes fared in Week 13:

Cody Barton, LB, Washington Commanders

The former Utah and Brighton High School star finished with a game-high 11 tackles (five solo) in the Commanders’ 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Julian Blackmon, S, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Layton High School star made seven tackles (six solo) and recovered a fumble before fumbling it himself in the Colts’ 31-28 overtime victory over the Titans.

Garett Bolles, OL, Denver Broncos

The Utah and Westlake High School alumnus started at left tackle in the Broncos’ 22-17 loss to the Texans.

Terrell Burgess, S, Washington Commanders

Burgess made three tackles (two solo) as the Commanders fell to 4-9.

Britain Covey, WR/RS, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Utah and Timpview High School star fielded one punt in the Eagles’ 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Cleveland Browns

The undrafted rookie was active for the Browns’ 36-19 loss to the Rams.

Matt Gay, K, Indianapolis Colts

The former Utah and Orem High School kicker made all four of his field goal attempts — connecting from 23, 46, 23 and 28 yards — and converted his lone PAT in the Colts’ OT win in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tyler Huntley, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Huntley and the Ravens had a bye in Week 13.

Jaylon Johnson, CB, Chicago Bears

Johnson and the Bears had a bye in Week 13.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Buffalo Bills

The rookie tight end and the Bills had a bye in Week 13.

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Lloyd is expected to play when the Jaguars host the Bengals on Monday night.

Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Moss gained 51 yards on 19 carries and added 6 yards on two receptions as the Colts improved to 7-5.

Clark Phillips III, CB, Atlanta Falcons

Phillips made a career-best four solo tackles, including a tackle for a loss, in the Falcons’ 13-8 victory over the Jets.

Nephi Sewell, LB, New Orleans Saints

Marcus Williams, S, Baltimore Ravens

Williams and the Ravens had a bye in Week 13.

Mitch Wishnowsky, P, San Francisco 49ers

Wishnowsky punted just twice in the 49ers’ 42-19 victory over the Eagles, booting punts of 49 and 46 yards.

Injured reserve

Practice squads

Jackson Barton, OL, Arizona Cardinals

Cole Fotheringham, TE, Las Vegas Raiders

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).