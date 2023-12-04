Former USU QB Jordan Love tosses 3 TDs as Packers win 3rd in a row

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jordan Love outplayed Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night as the Green Bay Packers made a push for the playoffs with a 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Utah State quarterback completed 25 of 36 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers won their third consecutive game and improved to 6-6.

It was the fourth three-TD game this season for Love, who has thrown for 22 touchdowns through 12 games.

Over his last three games, Love has thrown for 857 yards (285.7 yards per game) and eight TDs with no interceptions.

First NFL TD for Ben Sims ✅

First Lambeau Leap for Ben Sims ✅



📺: #KCvsGB on NBC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/CQH1cx3gZS pic.twitter.com/VBgaxibcsI — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2023

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 13. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson and the Bills had a bye in Week 13.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta was inactive vs. the 49ers.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed was inactive vs. the Lions with a thigh injury.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams made three tackles (one solo) in the Rams’ 36-19 victory over the Browns.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The Bears had a bye in Week 13, giving the former SUU and Murray High School star the weekend off.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made two solo tackles as the Steelers fell to 7-5 with the home loss.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Judge Memorial High School star made six tackles (four solo), including one tackle for a loss, in the Eagles’ 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial alumnus made six tackles (five solo) in the Falcons’ 13-8 victory over the Jets.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Brighton High School star was inactive vs. the Patriots.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School standout made three tackles in the Chargers’ 6-0 victory over the Patriots.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive vs. the Rams.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star and the Raiders had a bye in Week 13.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School standout was inactive vs. the Broncos with hamstring injury.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star and the Bears had a bye in Week 13.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 33-28 victory over the Saints.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star is questionable to play Monday night vs. the Jaguars due to illness.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).