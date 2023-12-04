Former USU QB Jordan Love tosses 3 TDs as Packers win 3rd in a row

By
Jared Page
-
Former Utah State QB Jordan Love passes the ball during the Packers' 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Photo: Evan Siegle/packers.com

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jordan Love outplayed Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night as the Green Bay Packers made a push for the playoffs with a 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former Utah State quarterback completed 25 of 36 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers won their third consecutive game and improved to 6-6.

It was the fourth three-TD game this season for Love, who has thrown for 22 touchdowns through 12 games.

Over his last three games, Love has thrown for 857 yards (285.7 yards per game) and eight TDs with no interceptions.

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 13. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Utah State

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis is expected to play when the Bengals face the Jaguars on Monday night.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus started in the Commanders’ 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Read about Love’s performance vs. the Chiefs in the story above.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The Bears had a bye in Week 13, giving the former USU and Weber High School star the weekend off.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins returned three punts 21 yards (7 yards per return), including a 15-yard return, in the Buccaneers’ 21-18 victory over the Panthers. He also gained 7 yards on two rushing attempts and another 4 yards on one reception as Tampa Bay improved to 5-7.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Vigil and the Vikings had a bye in Week 13.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner finished with a game-high 14 tackles (seven solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Seahawks’ 41-35 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 59 yards on nine rushing attempts and lost 4 yards on his lone reception in the Steelers’ 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Weber State

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson and the Bills had a bye in Week 13.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta was inactive vs. the 49ers.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed was inactive vs. the Lions with a thigh injury.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams made three tackles (one solo) in the Rams’ 36-19 victory over the Browns.

Southern Utah

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The Bears had a bye in Week 13, giving the former SUU and Murray High School star the weekend off.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made two solo tackles as the Steelers fell to 7-5 with the home loss.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The former Judge Memorial High School star made six tackles (four solo), including one tackle for a loss, in the Eagles’ 42-19 loss to the 49ers.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial alumnus made six tackles (five solo) in the Falcons’ 13-8 victory over the Jets.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Brighton High School star was inactive vs. the Patriots.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School standout made three tackles in the Chargers’ 6-0 victory over the Patriots.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive vs. the Rams.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star and the Raiders had a bye in Week 13.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School standout was inactive vs. the Broncos with hamstring injury.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star and the Bears had a bye in Week 13.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 33-28 victory over the Saints.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star is questionable to play Monday night vs. the Jaguars due to illness.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

