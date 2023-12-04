Former USU QB Jordan Love tosses 3 TDs as Packers win 3rd in a row

LOGAN, Utah, Dec. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jordan Love outplayed Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night as the Green Bay Packers made a push for the playoffs with a 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The former Utah State quarterback completed 25 of 36 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns as the Packers won their third consecutive game and improved to 6-6.
It was the fourth three-TD game this season for Love, who has thrown for 22 touchdowns through 12 games.
Over his last three games, Love has thrown for 857 yards (285.7 yards per game) and eight TDs with no interceptions.
Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 13. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)
Utah State
Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals
Davis is expected to play when the Bengals face the Jaguars on Monday night.
Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders
The USU and Jordan High School alumnus started in the Commanders’ 45-15 loss to the Dolphins.
Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers
Read about Love’s performance vs. the Chiefs in the story above.
Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears
The Bears had a bye in Week 13, giving the former USU and Weber High School star the weekend off.
Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thompkins returned three punts 21 yards (7 yards per return), including a 15-yard return, in the Buccaneers’ 21-18 victory over the Panthers. He also gained 7 yards on two rushing attempts and another 4 yards on one reception as Tampa Bay improved to 5-7.
Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings
Vigil and the Vikings had a bye in Week 13.
Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks
Wagner finished with a game-high 14 tackles (seven solo) and one tackle for a loss in the Seahawks’ 41-35 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
The former USU, Snow College and East High School star gained 59 yards on nine rushing attempts and lost 4 yards on his lone reception in the Steelers’ 24-10 loss to the Cardinals.
Practice squads
Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers
Weber State
Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills
Johnson and the Bills had a bye in Week 13.
Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles
Opeta was inactive vs. the 49ers.
Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints
Shaheed was inactive vs. the Lions with a thigh injury.
Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams
Williams made three tackles (one solo) in the Rams’ 36-19 victory over the Browns.
Southern Utah
Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears
The Bears had a bye in Week 13, giving the former SUU and Murray High School star the weekend off.
Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers
Killebrew made two solo tackles as the Steelers fell to 7-5 with the home loss.
Utah high schools
Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
The former Judge Memorial High School star made six tackles (four solo), including one tackle for a loss, in the Eagles’ 42-19 loss to the 49ers.
Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons
The former Judge Memorial alumnus made six tackles (five solo) in the Falcons’ 13-8 victory over the Jets.
Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
The former Brighton High School star was inactive vs. the Patriots.
Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers
The former Orem High School standout made three tackles in the Chargers’ 6-0 victory over the Patriots.
Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns
The East High alumnus was inactive vs. the Rams.
Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders
The former Herriman High School star and the Raiders had a bye in Week 13.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans
The former Bingham High School standout was inactive vs. the Broncos with hamstring injury.
Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears
The former Orem star and the Bears had a bye in Week 13.
Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions
The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle in the Lions’ 33-28 victory over the Saints.
Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
The former Bingham star is questionable to play Monday night vs. the Jaguars due to illness.
Injured reserve/physically unable to perform
- Cameron Latu, TE, San Francisco 49ers (Olympus High School)
- Bryan Mone, DL, Seattle Seahawks (Highland High School)
Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).