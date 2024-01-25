Puka Nacua’s record-breaking rookie season may become award-winning

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A record-breaking rookie season for Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has a chance to become award-winning as well.

The former BYU and Orem High School star was announced Thursday as one of five finalists for the 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

The rookie receiver also did some giving this week, announcing on social media that he’s sending Rams fan and retired Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jim Sullivan to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

“The love and support from Rams fans made my rookie season unforgettable and I want to return the favor,” Nacua says on X, formerly Twitter. “Can’t wait to meet you!”

The post notes Nacua is teaming up with USAA and the Non Commissioned Officers Association in the promotion to send Sullivan to the Super Bowl.

#ad The love and support from Rams fans made my rookie season unforgettable and I want to return the favor! I’m teaming up with @USAA and @NCOA_USA to send Air Force vet CMSgt Jim Sullivan, a Rams fan, to #SuperBowlLVIII in Las Vegas. Can’t wait to meet you! #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/kytMgKVse5 — Puka Nacua (@AsapPuka) January 22, 2024

Nacua broke both the NFL’s rookie receiving records for yards and receptions, finishing with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. He set another rookie record in the Rams’ wild-card playoff loss to the Detroit Lions, making nine catches for record 181 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Nacua, a fifth-round pick (177th overall) in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been named to the 2023 NFL All-Pro Second Team and will represent the NFC at the Pro Bowl Games.

Joning Nacua as Offensive Rookie of the Year finalists are a pair of Detroit Lions, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta, along with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Winners will be announced at the NFL Honors ceremony Feb. 8 in Las Vegas.