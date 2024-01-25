Elko SWAT team shoots, kills man accused of pointing rifle at police

ELKO, Nevada, Jan. 25, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A SWAT team shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a rifle at officers Wednesday following a domestic violence incident and standoff with police.

Officers responded about 5 p.m. to reports of a man hitting a woman in a vehicle, the Elko Police Department said in a press release Thursday.

The officer attempted to intervene, but the man, later identified as James Ryan, pushed the woman from the car and drove away, nearly hitting the officer with the vehicle, according to police.

“Ryan pointed a rifle at responding officers and the Elko Combined SWAT team and the Elko Combined Crisis Negotiations Team were called. After several hours of negotiations, Ryan exited the vehicle with a rifle and pointed it at SWAT members, he was then shot and killed by members of SWAT.”

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while a team from Washoe County, Reno and Sparks investigate the shooting.