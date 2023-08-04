Reports: Oregon, Washington joining Big Ten, leaving Pac-12 on life support

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — And then there were seven.

Oregon and Washington plan to leave the Pac-12 Conference in 2024 and join the Big Ten, according to several reports, potentially dealing a fatal blow to the once-proud Power Five conference and leaving the University of Utah and other remaining schools scrambling to either stay together or find new homes.

The latest defections follow the June 2022 announcement by Pac-12 heavyweights USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten and Colorado’s decision July 27 to return to the Big 12.

The Big Ten is expected to make the offer to the Ducks and Huskies official as soon as Friday, according to ESPN.

Reports also have Arizona finalizing a move to the Big 12, potentially as part of a package that includes Arizona State and Utah.

That possible expansion would push the Big 12‘s membership to 16 and keep together the Pac-12’s Four Corners schools: Utah, Colorado, Arizona and Arizona State. It also would reunite Utah with in-state rival BYU, which officially joined the conference on July 1.

The conference future also is uncertain for remaining Pac-12 members Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State.

