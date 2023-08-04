Update: Police identify 3 killed in single-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Salt Lake City police investigators believe speed played a role in a fatal Beck Street crash which killed three adults Saturday, July 29, 2023. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Patrick Benedict

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified the three people killed in a single-car crash Saturday night.

Robert Pikus, 46, Joseph Torman, 46, and Joseph Vashaw, 43, died after the car they were in crashed into a tree and caught fire near 965 N. Beck St., according to Salt Lake City police.

The car was fully engulfed in fire when first responders arrived, police said. No other cars or pedestrians were involved in the crash.

Police say speed likely contributed to the crash.

