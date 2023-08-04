Crews rescue hiker stranded in storm in Little Cottonwood Canyon

ALTA, Utah, Aug. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Search and rescue crews assisted a stranded hiker caught in a rainstorm Thursday afternoon near Mount Superior in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Crews responded about 4:30 p.m. to reports that a hiker who had summited Mount Superior was caught in a storm while descending and was stranded near Little Superior, Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue stated on social media.

“Due to the cloud cover, the hiker accidentally got off trail and no longer felt safe to continue,” the post says.

Two teams hiked up the trail with rope and anchor gear to assist the hiker, who was located about 200 feet below the main trail, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Two members were belayed down to the hiker, got him on belay, and scrambled back up to the trail. Everyone kept moving since severe thunderstorms approached during the hike back to the trail,” the post says.

“Luckily there was not cloud-to-ground lightning in the teams’ particular location. Through rain, clouds, and some cloud-to-cloud lightning lower on the trail, everyone was safely off the mountain by about 10 p.m.”