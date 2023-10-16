Man, 70, killed as train hits car in Price

PRICE, Utah, Oct. 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 70-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon when the car he was driving was hit by a train, officials said.

The man had been headed west on Rays Road about 4:10 p.m. when it attempted to cross the railroad tracks near Nick Lane, Carbon County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Shawn Addley told Gephardt Daily.

There is a railroad crossing sign but no gates or lights warning motorists of trains in the area, Addley said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, he said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information become available.