University of Utah mourns loss of legendary swimming coach Don Reddish

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah is mourning the passing of longtime swimming and diving coach Don Reddish, 99, who died Saturday.

Reddish passed away peacefully while surrounded by family, Utah Athletics stated in a news release.

Reddish headed the Utes’ swimming and diving programs from 1949 to 1990 and was inducted into the Utah Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996. He led the Utes to 19 conference championships and helped 27 Utah swimmers earn All-America honors during his career.

“Don made such a significant impact on the lives of those he coached and all who were fortunate to know him,” Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan said. “After his retirement he remained close to the program, and the department and I enjoyed the opportunity to visit with him and marvel at his passion for Utah swimming and diving, and his desire to see the student-athletes and coaches succeed.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with Don’s family,” said Jonas Persson, Utah swimming and diving coach. “He lived a long, meaningful, and very impactful life. I’m very honored to have the same job as Don did for so many years.

“He left a great legacy at Utah, he left great traditions with Utah swim and dive teams, and we are all so appreciative of his long and hard work with the swim and dive team. He will be missed, but his spirit will live on with every swimmer and diver that comes to the Utah swim and dive program.”

Reddish became head coach of the Utah swimming and diving program in 1949 and spent 37 years guiding the Utes, missing two seasons while he served in the Korean War. He retired in 1990 at 68 years old.

Reddish compiled a dual meet record of 267-84-6, with a winning percentage of .701. He was recognized as conference coach of the year six times and NCAA region coach of the year three times.

The pool in the Utes’ home facility, the Ute Natatorium, was named in his honor in 2018.

Reddish’s obituary is available here.