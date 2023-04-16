University of Utah places 3rd at NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah turned in an impressive score at the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championship but it wasn’t enough to take home a national title.

The University of Oklahoma won its sixth championship in nine years with a dominating performance that saw the Sooners lead after every rotation and finish with a 198.3875 score in Saturday’s final in Fort Worth, Texas. The University of Florida was second at 198.2375, followed by Utah (197.9375) and Louisiana State (197.525).

It was the third consecutive third-place finish for the Red Rocks, who posted their second-best score at an NCAA Final in the program’s history.

Utah’s Maile O’Keefe scored a perfect 10 to top all competitors on beam. As a team, the Red Rocks posted a 49.7375 on beam, the highest score at an NCAA Championship in the program’s history.

It was a successful season overall for Utah, which won an NCAA Regional title, the Pac-12 Conference Championship and the Pac-12 regular-season title.

Nothing left to say about Maile O'Keefe on beam 🐐



𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐅𝐄𝐂𝐓 𝟏𝟎!! pic.twitter.com/nlXEQQHJ0o — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) April 15, 2023