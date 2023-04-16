Northern Utahns on notice: You’ll soon have 9 fewer places to ‘have it your way’

UTAH, April 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Burger King franchisee Meridian Restaurants Unlimited is closing 27 restaurants it owns in seven states, including its home state of Utah.

Meridian — which owns more than 100 locations and also owns and/or manages restaurants including some Chili’s Grill & Bar and El Pollo Loco locations — has announced the closure of nine Burger King locations in the Beehive State.

That’s in addition to one location each in Kansas, North Dakota and Wyoming; three each in Montana and Nebraska; and nine in Minnesota. Business Insider has the full list, here.

As for Utah, the BK locations closing are:

Clearfield, 729 N. Main St.

Draper, 147 E. Bangerter Highway

Heber, 171 E. Gateway Drive

Lehi, 1466 E. 3500 North

Salt Lake City, 1660 W. North Temple

Sandy, 7810 S. 1300 East, and 10235 S. State St.

Saratoga Springs, 199 E. Crossroads Blvd.

Roy, 5390 S. 1900 West

According to the latest numbers, there are 7,257 Burger Kings in the United States, and 18,700 worldwide.

And, as for the “Have It Your Way” reference, that was introduced in a 1974 media campaign. View a vintage commercial below.