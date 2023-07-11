Utah rewards softball coach Amy Hogue with contract extension

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah has rewarded softball coach Amy Hogue with a contract extension following one of the most successful seasons in school history.

Hogue, who guided the Utes to a Pac-12 Conference Tournament title and a trip to the Women’s College World Series last season, signed a contract extension Monday to remain at her alma mater through June 2028, Utah Athletics officials announced.

“This is my dream job and it always has been,” Hogue said in a news release. “I’ve loved all that comes along with the role of head coach, and to have a chance to lead these amazing young women at my alma mater for another five years is an absolute honor.”

Hogue had an All-American career as a player at Utah from 1991 to 1994, including two Women’s College World Series appearances. She has an overall record of 440-393 in 16 seasons as head coach, making her the winningest coach in school history.

The Utes won 42 games in 2023, including 15 wins in Pac-12 play, and advanced to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in 29 years and only the fifth time in school history.

The Utes also gained collegiate softball prestige by winning the Pac-12 Tournament, hosting and winning an NCAA Regional and a Super Regional series to advance to the Women’s College World Series after missing the postseason the previous year.

“Coming off such a memorable and historic season by our softball program, I’m excited to announce a contract extension for Amy Hogue,” Utah Athletics Director Mark Harlan said. “The tremendous leadership she has provided over her 16 years as head coach reached new heights in 2023, and I’m thrilled that the all-time winningest coach in program history will continue to build on that record coaching at her alma mater.”

Hogue was hired as head coach at Utah in May 2007 after five seasons at Salt Lake Community College. She guided the Bruins to a regional championship and a sixth-place finish at the NJCAA Division I Softball Tournament in 2004.

Hogue got her start in coaching as a graduate assistant for the Utes in 1994-95 and as an assistant coach from 1996-99.

“The excitement surrounding the team and the successes that we were able to share with the department and the community this past season have been absolutely phenomenal,” Hogue said. “I look forward to building on that excitement and continuing the journey with these student athletes and their pursuit of excellence in the years to come.”