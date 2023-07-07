Wildfire burning near I-15 north of Beaver closes northbound lanes

BEAVER, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire burning along Interstate 15 near Beaver has closed the freeway’s northbound lanes, fire officials said.

The fire has burned roughly 20 acres about 10 miles north of Beaver, state wildfire officials said.

Northbound I-15 is closed at milepost 118, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

A UDOT traffic camera shows aircraft dropping retardant on the fire.

