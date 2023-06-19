4 found dead inside Idaho panhandle home; suspect in custody

KELLOGG, Idaho, June 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police took a man into custody following the deaths of four people Sunday night in the Idaho panhandle.

Law enforcement officials Idaho’s Shoshone County were dispatched about 7:20 p.m. to a residence near 500 W. Brown Ave., Kellogg.

Calls to 911 indicated multiple people had been killed inside the residence, Idaho State Police stated in a news release.

“Law enforcement officers arrived, found four deceased individuals, and detained a 31-year-old male believed to be connected with the deaths,” the post states.

Police said everyone connected with the incident has been accounted for, and there is no additional threat to the community.

