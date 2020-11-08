Alex Trebek dead at 80

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Alex Trebek, longtime host of the popular game show “Jeopardy” has died at age 80.

According to an article by TMZ, Trebek passed away Sunday at his home in Los Angeles after a valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Trebek’s passing was confirmed in a brief statement released to TMZ.

“Jeopardy is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the statement said.

Trebek’s public fight with stage 4 pancreatic cancer was a source of inspiration for millions as he continued hosting “Jeopardy” while undergoing radiation and chemotherapy since his announcing his diagnosis in March 2019.