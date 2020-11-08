Stansbury High School to transition to online learning until after Thanksgiving

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, Nov. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Stansbury High School will transition to online learning beginning Monday until after Thanksgiving.

Stansbury High has reached the 15-case threshold for COVID-19 positive cases in a school as established through the Utah Department of Health, according to the school’s website. The Board of Education in coordination with the Tooele County Health Department made the decision to move the school to learning online.

The pivot to online learning will begin Monday, Nov. 9, and students will provisionally return after the Thanksgiving break on Monday, Nov. 30, the website says.

Administrative and athletic directors will communicate directly with advisors and coaches regarding all extracurricular activities. Teams or groups that have a high number of positive COVID-19 cases, and have been notified, will remain on quarantine or isolation until the designated date of return.

Breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided for all students as a grab-and-go curbside pick up. Pickup times are from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“We want to reassure you that our school staff and teachers have been working hard to provide a safe environment for our students, however, while we continue to do everything we can at our school, we need your help and support to ensure our students and staff can remain healthy and stay safe,” the website says. “Please make sure your family is adhering to the health order to avoid large group gatherings and wearing a mask in public, especially when social distancing is not possible. The safety and education of our students are our top priority, and we are doing everything we can in facilitating both as we balance health department guidelines with continued student learning.”

