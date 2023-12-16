Mayim Bialik out as host of syndicated game show ‘Jeopardy!’

Dec. 16 (UPI) — Mayim Bialik announced on social media that she has been fired as host of the syndicated game show Jeopardy!

“As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy! news,” Bialik wrote on Instagram Friday.

“Sony has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!” the 48-year-old Blossom and Call Me Kat alum added.

“I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family. For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the fans, contestants, writers, staff and crew of America’s Favorite Quiz Show, thank you.”

After Bialik announced the news, Sony released a statement about her exit.

“We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!,” the company said.

“We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials.”

Bialik and former Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings have been sharing hosting duties since September 2021.

Alex Trebek presided over the show from 1984 until he died of pancreatic cancer in November 2020.