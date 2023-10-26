At least 22 dead, 50 to 60 wounded in active shooting incidents in Lewiston, Maine

Oct. 25 (UPI) — At least 22 people are dead in multiple shootings in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday night, as state police ordered residents to shelter in place and lock their doors.

Maine State Police say the active shooter situation is ongoing in Lewiston, where at least 50 to 60 people have been injured at multiple locations, including a restaurant and a bowling alley.

Law enforcement in Androscoggin County released an image of the suspect carrying a weapon.

“Law enforcement in Androscoggin County are investigating two active shooter events. We are encouraging all businesses to lock down and or close while we investigate. The suspect is still at large,” the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a post on Facebook.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued a statement about the shootings.

“I urge all people in the area to follow the direction of state and local enforcement,” Mills said. “I will continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with public safety officials.”