Woman in critical condition after Spanish Fork car-truck crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Oct. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A semi-truck collision with a car sent a 50-year-old woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon in critical condition.

“Spanish Fork Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to a traffic accident at Highway 6 and Center Street,” according to a police department press release online on the Wednesday 2:20 p.m. incident.

A semi-truck and a passenger car were involved, the truck westbound on Highway 6 when the eastbound passenger attempted to turn left, police said.

The 50-year-old female driver of the car had to be extricated after the crash, and was transported in critical condition to a local hospital. The 36-year-old truck driver was uninjured. One of two dogs with the woman perished in the crash, the other taken to a veterinarian for treatment.