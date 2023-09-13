Authorities capture convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante in Pennsylvania

Sept. 13 (UPI) — Pennsylvania State Police said on Wednesday morning that they captured convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante near Kennett Square, Pa.

State police said they will hold a news conference at 9:30 a.m. EDT to talk about the capture that concluded a 14-day manhunt that had residents on edge as Cavalcante was involved in a series of break-ins before he was eventually recaptured.

The search was concentrated mostly in Chester County near where he escaped. The manhunt forced schools to close along with a popular botanical garden because of his sightings.

Pursuit of the 34-year-old picked up steam after he stole a .22-caliber rifle from a home on Tuesday. He was convicted of murder in August and wanted for another murder in his native Brazil.