Escaped killer spotted overnight in Pennsylvania with altered appearance

Sept. 10 (UPI) — Escaped convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante has again been caught on camera in Philadelphia and the latest image shows he has altered his appearance.

Cavalcante, 34, was spotted earlier this week with a beard and long, dark hair. Early Sunday morning, the U.S. Marshals Service of Philadelphia released new images that show Cavalcante clean-shaven in a hooded sweatshirt and ball cap. He is also believed to have stolen a vehicle.

“Last night prison escapee Danelo Calvalcante was seen in the Phoenixville area of Chester County. He was clean-shaven, hooded sweatshirt, hat, green pants, and white shoes,” the U.S. Marshals tweeted. “He is possibly operating a white vehicle. Call 911 or the PSP Tipline at 717-562-2987 with information.”

Pennsylvania State Police said Sunday that residents in the Phoenixville area “may no longer see a large law enforcement presence” as leads have indicated Cavalcante is no longer in the area.