Bountiful police seek help identifying suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Jan. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Bountiful are asking the public’s help identifying a suspect in a shoplifting case.

“This case is brought to you by Officer Sanborn. He’d just love to close this. He took a report of a shoplifting, and was able to get these photos from store security,” says a post on the Bountiful City Police Department Facebook page.

“If you know who this is, call us or reach us on social media. Reference case number 2020-16!

“OR, if this IS YOU and there is a reasonable explanation, contact us so we can sort things out.”