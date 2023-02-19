FDA: More than 300,000 Starbucks vanilla Frappuccino drinks recalled

Feb. 19 (UPI) — More than 300,000 bottled vanilla Frappuccino drinks from Starbucks have been recalled after glass was found inside some of the bottles, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The FDA said in a notice that the beverages were voluntarily recalled by PepsiCo., which produces the drink for Starbucks.

In total, there were 25,200 cases recalled with each case containing 12 bottles, according to the notice.

The FDA categorized the recall as a Class II, which is described as “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.”

PepsiCo. said in a statement to CNN that the beverages are being removed from store shelves.

“The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised,” the statement reads.

“If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307.”