Governors in Idaho, Colorado issue stay-at-home orders

USA, March 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two states that share borders with Utah — Idaho and Colorado — have been placed under stay-at-home orders by their respective governors, Brad Little (Idaho) and Jared Polis (Colorado).
Idaho Gov. Little posted information on that state’s order in a 6 p.m. post on Twitter. Read the order below:
Colorado’s governor posted guidelines a graphic, shown below.
Earlier on Wednesday, Utah’s own Summit County was placed under the same order by county officials hoping to slow the spread of COVID-19. The tourism-based county took the step of asking current visitors and those planning visits to stay away.
It also asked those with secondary homes in Summit County to stay away.