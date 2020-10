Herriman City Council fires City Manager

HERRIMAN, Utah, Oct. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Herriman City Council has terminated City Manager Brett Wood and appointed an interim manager in his place.

Wood’s the termination carried out in a closed-door session on Wednesday, and announced the next day in a news release sent by Tami Moody, public information officer and assistant city manager.

The statement is as follows:

“HERRIMAN—In a Special City Council Closed Meeting held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, The Herriman City Council voted to terminate City Manager Brett Wood. The Council has appointed Assistant City Manager Wendy Thomas as the Interim City Manager.”

Wood has been a fixture in Herriman city government for more that 20 years. He first served as a City Council member in 1999. He was then named City Operations Manager in 2003, Assistant City Manager in 2008, and City Manager in 2010.

No reason was given for Wood’s dismal.