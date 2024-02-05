King Charles III undergoing treatment after undisclosed cancer diagnosis

Feb. 5 (UPI) — Britain’s King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

A statement issued by the royal family did not indicate what type of cancer the 75-year-old king has but specified it is a separate health issue from a prostate procedure he underwent last month.

“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” the statement read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

The royal family said Charles has begun a “regular schedule” of treatments to address the cancer and has been advised to postpone all of his public-facing duties.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual,” they said.

Charles’ cancer diagnosis comes less than three weeks after doctors first discovered the enlarged prostate during a routine check-up. He was urged to have surgery to resolve the problem, and he did so on Jan. 26. He was released from care three days later.

Buckingham Palace said the king “remains wholly positive” about his cancer diagnosis and has given thanks to his medical team for their “swift intervention.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the palace said.