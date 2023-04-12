LDS missionary in Honduras dies days after leukemia diagnosis

HONDURAS, April 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the death of a missionary assigned to the Honduras San Pedro Sula West Mission.

“Sister Maria Jose Chavez Garcia, age 20, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, April 11, 2023,” the Church statement says. “Sister Chavez began feeling ill a few days ago and was admitted to the hospital where she was diagnosed with leukemia. Doctors began emergency treatment, but she suffered complications and passed away.”

Chavez was from Cuilapa, Guatemala, and began her missionary service in August 2022.

“We send our love and prayers to Sister Chavez’s family and the missionaries of the Honduras San Pedro Sula West Mission as we remember her faithful service,” the Church statement says.

“We pray they will each feel the love of the Savior during this difficult time.”