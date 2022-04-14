Lori Vallow Daybell’s new mugshot released as she arrives in Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho, April 14, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — Lori Vallow Daybell is back in an eastern Idaho jail after she was released from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare facility.

Idaho District Judge Steven Boyce issued a written order Monday morning saying Daybell is fit to proceed to trial, and he ordered that she be released from a Department of Health and Welfare facility where she has been undergoing treatment in northern Idaho since last summer, when she was found to be incompetent to stand trial.

Daybell was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday, and a new mugshot was taken, according to an article by East Idaho News. Although she is charged with crimes in Fremont County, female inmates from Fremont are housed in the Madison County Jail.

Daybell will have her first public court appearance since June on Tuesday when she is arraigned. The hearing should be relatively short, and she will plead plead guilty or not guilty to the following crimes:

First-degree murder in the death of Tylee Ryan, who was 16

First-degree murder in the death of J.J. Vallow, who was 7

First-degree murder in the death of her current husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of Tylee Ryan

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft by deception in the death of J.J. Vallow

Conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the death of Tammy Daybell

Grand theft related to Social Security survivor benefits over $1,000 allocated for the care of minors Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow that were appropriated after the children were missing and ultimately found deceased.

Following the arraignment, Fremont County Prosecuting Attorney Lindsey Blake and Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood have 60 days to declare if they intend to seek the death penalty against Daybell.

Daybell’s 10-week trial is scheduled to be held with that of former Utahn Chad Daybell in Ada County starting in January 2023.

Lori Vallow Daybell is also charged in Arizona with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the death of her fourth husband Charles Vallow.