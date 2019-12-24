Man allegedly stole item from Ogden store, used bear spray against assistant manager trying to stop him

OGDEN, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephard Daily) — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stole an item from a Winco Foods store and then used bear spray against an assistant manager who was trying to detain him.

A probable cause statement filed in 2nd District Court in Ogden by an Ogden Police officer says Duane James Dreamer, 43, can be seen on security camera footage take a bottle of cough syrup and try to conceal it on his person while he was in the store, at 205 W. 12th Street.

The officer said Dreamer then left the store without stopping to pay for the item.

When a loss prevention officer and an assistant manager tried to stop Dreamer and an unidentified woman who was with him, Dreamer pulled out a bottle of “Bear Spray,” the charging document says, and apparently sprayed it directly into the assistant manager’s face.

Dreamer then ran away, but the assistant manager wasn’t deterred by a blast of bear spray, and he ran and tackled Dreamer. A short fight ensued, and Dreamer gave up and was taken into custody, the document says.

The stolen property was recovered from Dreamer’s person, and according to the statement, four people witnessed Dreamer spray the assistant manager.

Dreamer has been charged with robbery, a second-degree felony; and theft, a class B misdemeanor.

Dreamer was already on parole at the time he allegedly committed these offenses.