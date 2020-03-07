Man critically injured in South Jordan auto-pedestrian crash

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responded to the scene of an auto-pedestrian accident Friday night on Daybreak Parkway.

First responders were dispatched at 10:31 p.m. to South Grandville Avenue and West Daybreak Parkway (5045 West 11550 South).

Sgt. Sam Winkler, with the South Jordan Police Department, said calls came in reporting that a pedestrian crossed the road and was struck by a vehicle.

“It looks like the pedestrian may have crossed against the signal, but we’re still investigating and talking with people,” Winkler said at the scene.

The male victim was transported by ground ambulance to Intermountain Medical Center. Winkler said the man was transported in extremely critical condition. His condition was later upgraded to critical with non-life-threatening injuries, Winkler told Gephardt Daily.

The crash investigation team was talking to witnesses and people who live nearby who may have seen the accident.

“We’re also talking to the driver, examining the vehicle, looking at roadway evidence,” Winkler said. “At this point, there’s no indication of impairment in the driver.”

He said the vehicle was in the right lane, eastbound on Daybreak Parkway when it struck the pedestrian.

He anticipated that the eastbound lane would be closed until about 1 a.m.