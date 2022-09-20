Man ejected, killed in Kane County rollover; 2nd victim airlifted to hospital

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man died Monday night after being ejected from a pickup truck that rolled on State Route 89 in Kane County.

The accident happened when the victim and a second man, who is 48, were traveling west, near milepost 17, a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The vehicle, a 1997 Dodge Ramp pickup, “drifted off the roadway to the right and overturned. The 38-year-old male driver was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

“The 48-year-old male passenger sustained multiple injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital in stable condition.

“Both occupants were unrestrained, and impairment is being investigated,” the UHP statement says, adding that lane restrictions lasted about two hours, while investigators were on the scene and the crash was cleared.