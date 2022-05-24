Mass shooting at Texas elementary school kills 15

UVALDE, Texas, May 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fourteen students and one teacher were fatally shot Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The gunman, reportedly an 18-year-old student or former student from Uvalde High School, is also deceased, according to an audio statement by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The suspect’s name was Salvador Ramos.

“He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said during an unrelated press briefing.

The suspect also allegedly shot his grandmother before entering the school and again opening fire, Abbott said. He did not say anything further about her condition.

Students without injury were transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification with their parents or guardians.

Uvalde, with a population of about 16,122 (2020), is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as this story develops.