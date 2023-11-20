Ex-USU QB Jordan Love enjoys best game of NFL career as Packers rally

LOGAN, Utah, Nov. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Jordan Love played the best game of his NFL career Sunday, rallying the Green Bay Packers to a three-point victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The former Utah State quarterback completed 27 of 40 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers topped the Chargers 23-20 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

It was the first 300-yard passing game in the NFL for Love, who connected with wide receiver Romeo Doubs on a 24-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 2:33 remaining in the game.

“We finished it off,” Love said after the game. “The message in the second half was it’s a 0-0 ballgame, let’s go finish.”

Love, now in his third pro season, was selected by the Packers in the first round (26th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

LOVE TO DOUBS. Packers regain the lead with 2 minutes left!



📺: #LACvsGB on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/jckqnJwdb2 pic.twitter.com/f8RhIrLzud — NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2023

Here’s a look at how other Utahns in the NFL fared in Week 11. Pros who played at Utah State, Weber State, Southern Utah or Utah high schools are listed below. (For coverage of University of Utah and BYU players in the pros, click Utes or Cougars.)

Jalen Davis, CB, Cincinnati Bengals

Davis was active for the Bengals’ 34-20 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Tyler Larsen, C, Washington Commanders

The USU and Jordan High School alumnus started in the Commanders’ 31-19 loss to the Giants.

Dallin Leavitt, S, Green Bay Packers

Leavitt was active for the Packers’ 23-20 victory over the Chargers.

Jordan Love, QB, Green Bay Packers

Read about Love’s career day in the story above.

Patrick Scales, LS, Chicago Bears

The former USU and Weber High School star snapped the ball on four field goals, two PATs and two punts in the Bears’ 31-26 loss to the Lions.

Deven Thompkins, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thompkins returned two punts 64 total yards — including a 51-yard return — and added three kickoff returns (55 yards, 18.3 yards per return) in the Buccaneers’ 27-14 loss to the 49ers. He also gained 17 yards on his lone rushing attempt.

Nick Vigil, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Vigil is expected to be active when the Vikings take on the Broncos on Sunday night.

Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

Wagner finished with 10 tackles (six solo) — including a tackle for a loss — to top 100 tackles for the 12th consecutive season in the Seahawks’ 17-16 loss to the Rams. Wagner now has a team-leading 105 tackles this season for Seattle (6-4).

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

The former USU, Snow College and East High School star had the best game of his two-year NFL career, rushing for a career-high 129 yards on nine carries — including a 74-yard touchdown run — in the Steelers’ 13-10 loss to the Browns.

“We have a saying that you’ve got to make one guy miss,” Warren said of the touchdown on the longest run of his NFL career. “I believe that happened. I just ran. The blockers made that happen.”

It was the second consecutive 100-yard game for Warren, who rushed for 101 yards in Week 10.

“We need to continue to give it to [Warren], whether it’s in the run game or the pass game,” Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett said after the game. “The guy always makes plays.”

Practice squads

Derek Wright, WR, Carolina Panthers

Taron Johnson, CB, Buffalo Bills

Johnson made three tackles (two solo) before leaving the Bills’ 32-6 victory over the Jets with a head injury.

Sua Opeta, OG, Philadelphia Eagles

Opeta is expected to be active when the Eagles face the Chiefs on Monday night.

Rashid Shaheed, WR/RS, New Orleans Saints

Shaheed and the Saints had a bye in Week 11.

Jonah Williams, DT, Los Angeles Rams

Williams collected his second sack of the season in the Rams’ 17-16 victory over the Seahawks. The third-year pro finished with four tackles (one solo), one tackle for a loss and one QB hit as Los Angeles improved to 4-6.

Braxton Jones, OL, Chicago Bears

The former SUU and Murray High School star started at left tackle as Chicago fell to 3-8 with a loss in Detroit.

Miles Killebrew, S, Pittsburgh Steelers

Killebrew made two solo tackles as Pittsburgh fell to 6-4 with the loss in Cleveland.

Utah high schools

Christian Elliss, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

The Judge Memorial High School alumnus is expected to be active for the Eagles on Monday night vs. the Chiefs.

Kaden Elliss, LB, Atlanta Falcons

The former Judge Memorial star and the Falcons had a bye in Week 11.

Simi Fehoko, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

The Brighton High School alumnus was active for the Chargers’ 23-20 loss to the Packers.

Alohi Gilman, S, Los Angeles Chargers

The former Orem High School star finished with nine tackles (six solo) and one tackle for a loss as the Chargers fell to 4-6 with the road loss.

Siaki Ika, DT, Cleveland Browns

The East High alumnus was inactive in Week 11.

Andre James, C, Las Vegas Raiders

The former Herriman High School star started in the Raiders’ 20-13 loss to the Dolphins.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

The former Bingham High School star collected his fifth touchdown of the season on a 20-yard reception during the Texans’ 21-16 victory over the Cardinals. Schultz finished the day with two catches for 32 yards as Houston (6-4) won its third consecutive game.

Noah Sewell, LB, Chicago Bears

The former Orem star was inactive in Week 11 with a knee injury.

Penei Sewell, OL, Detroit Lions

The former Desert Hills High School standout started at right tackle vs. the Bears.

Jay Tufele, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

The former Bingham star was active for Cincinnati’s loss Thursday night in Baltimore.

Injured reserve/physically unable to perform

Positions: Center (C), cornerback (CB), defensive lineman (DL), kicker (K), linebacker (LB), long snapper (LS), offensive lineman (OL), punter (P), quarterback (QB), running back (RB), return specialist (RS), safety (S), tight end (TE), wide receiver (WR).