Multiple agencies respond to ‘shots fired’ call at Granger Elementary; District confirms ‘boom’ was from science experiment

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Nov. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dozens of police cars responded to Granger Elementary School after a report of a possible shooter.

“Officers are on scene after a report of shots fired at Granger Elementary,” says a WVCPD tweet issued at 11:56 a.m. Monday.

“Officers HAVE NOT confirmed any shooting has taken place. School is being cleared. Parents can pick up children at Redwood Swap Meet 3688 S. Redwood Road. Enter from Redwood.”

A follow up tweet stressed no shots were fired.

“URGENT: officers have confirmed that NO SHOOTING has taken place at Granger Elementary. @GraniteSchools will provide information about the rest of the school day as well as picking up children.”

False alarm

A subsequent tweet was issued by the Granite School District at 12:24 p.m.

“There was a false-alarm incident at Granger Elementary earlier this morning,” the tweet says.

“A teacher in a classroom heard what they thought to be shots fired and contacted police — those loud noises were from a science experiment in another classroom.”