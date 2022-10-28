Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul ‘violently assaulted’ in family’s SF home

SAN FRANCISCO, Cal., Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has been hospitalized after being attacked in the couple’s San Francisco home early Friday morning.

The 82-year-old Pelosi is expected to recover and the assailant is in custody.

According to a statement by Drew Hammill, spokesman for Nancy Pelosi’s office:

Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.

The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes available.