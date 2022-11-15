New: 4 murdered University of Idaho students died from attacks with bladed weapon

MOSCOW, Idaho, Nov. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A knife or knife-like weapon was used in the attacks that killed four University of Idaho students, says a Moscow City statement issued Tuesday.

No arrests have been made, but investigators continue to “follow all leads,” it says.

The University of Idaho students killed in the attack, discovered by police just before noon Sunday, were freshman Ethan Chapin, 20, junior Xana Kernodle, 20, and seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both 21. The three women reportedly were roommates.

“Although no weapons have been located, based on preliminary information, investigators believe that an edged weapon such as a knife was used,” says the Moscow City statement released Tuesday.

“Autopsies are scheduled to be completed later this week and will hopefully provide more definitive information on the exact cause of the deaths.”

Investigators are working “on establishing a timeline of relevant events to re-create the victims’ activities on the evening of Nov. 12 and early morning of Nov. 13, following all leads and identifying persons of interest.”

The Moscow Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Idaho State Police and federal law enforcement agencies.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to call Moscow police at 208-883-7054.