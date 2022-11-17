Police share new details on murders of 4 University of Idaho students

MOSCOW, Idaho, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials in Moscow, Idaho, shared a few new details in the murder investigation of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a residence near campus.

Already released were the names of the stabbing victims:

Ethan Chapin 20, a freshman from Mount Vernon, Wash., who majored in recreation, sport and tourism management.

Xana Kernodle, 20, a junior from Post Falls, Idaho, a marketing major

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, a senior from Rathdrum, Idaho, and a general studies major in the College of Letters, Arts and Social Sciences

Madison “Maddie” Mogen, 21, a senior marketing major from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho

New information

New details shared by Moscow Police Chief James D. Fry, Jr., included that Chapin and Kernodle were together at a party on the U of I campus, and Mogen and Goncalves were seen together at a downtown bar before arriving by about 1:45 a.m. Sunday at the residence, on King Road.

Fry called the weapon used on all four a knife, rather than saying a bladed weapon as police had done the day before. Asked by reporters if they were all stabbed with the same knife, Fry said autopsies for the victims were scheduled today, and might help in determining if the same weapon was used.

No weapon was recovered, and no suspect clothing has been found, he said. After being asked by a reporter, Fry confirmed two other roommates were at the house overnight. He would not confirm that they witnessed anything, or if one of them was the person who called dispatch just before noon Sunday to report an unconscious person.

Fry would not say if the roommates had any information to share, but he confirmed they are being investigated, as are a large number of other people. Fry also confirmed the door did not show signs of forced entry, and said investigators believe the attack was targeted.

Fry urged everyone to be careful and aware of their surroundings, because the suspect was still at large.

He said more than 25 of his officers are assigned to the case, as are agents from the FBI and Idaho State Police.

Fry asked anyone in Idaho or across the nation who has any information or leads to call the police tip line at 208-883-7180.

To see the full news conference, including other speakers, click the link below.