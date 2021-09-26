Police detail shooting death of University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department has issued a detailed press release on the shooting death of University of Utah player Aaron Lowe. The release, its entirety, is as follows:

SLCPD Investigating Shooting that Killed U of U football player

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Sugarhouse neighborhood that killed a 21-year-old University of Utah football player and injured another person.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown confirmed Aaron Lowe, of Mesquite, Texas, died on scene after being shot by an unknown person or persons. Paramedics transported a second gunshot victim to an area hospital. That person, an adult female, remains in critical condition. The name and age of the second victim is not being released at this time.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday September 25, 2021 the Salt Lake City Police Department received a noise complaint about a house party in the 2200 block of South Broadmoor Street. At approximately 12:20 a.m. Sunday September 26, 2021, SLC911 received a call from a person in the neighborhood reporting a fight involving a weapon. The change in circumstances increase the call from a noise complaint to an in-progress emergency and officers were immediately dispatched.

As officers responded to prepare for a tactical approach to the house, SLC911 received a call from a person reporting hearing gunshots. Additional units were dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers located Mr. Lowe and the second gunshot victim. Officers rendered immediate first aid to both individuals.

SLCPD officers secured the scene and started to speak with witnesses.

It is likely several people attending the house party who witnessed the moments leading up to, during and after the shooting left before police arrived. Based on the information detectives have, it is likely several of those individuals have photos or videos that could be instrumental to solving this homicide.

Chief Mike Brown released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by the shooting death of Aaron Lowe. This talented young man touched the lives of so many here in Salt Lake City and in Texas. The Salt Lake City Police Department grieves with and offers our condolences to the Lowe family and the University of Utah community. Our condolences also extend to the other person injured in this shooting. I hope for their quick recovery. These investigations are complex. Our detectives have been hard at work trying to identify the suspect or suspects in this case.”

SLCPD Homicide Detectives and the SLCPD Crime Lab responded to the scene. This is an active investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Chief Brown provided an investigative update and offered his condolences and support to University of Utah President Taylor Randall and other members of the University.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to call 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-176828.