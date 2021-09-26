University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe killed in Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — University of Utah football player Aaron Lowe is dead after an early morning shooting in Salt Lake City.

Lowe, 21, was shot to death in a residence at 2215 S. Broadmoor Street about 12:30 a.m.

Another person was taken to the University of Utah Hospital in critical condition, according to a statement by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“We are investigating a shooting in the 2200 block of South Broadmoor Street,” Salt Lake City Police Department tweeted.

“One person died on scene and another was transported to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made. There is no immediate public safety risk.”

Initial police reports indicated the shooting took place at a house party just hours after the Utes defeated Washington State University at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Lowe was a third year safety for U of U football team and the recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship Award, named in honor of freshman Ute running back who died in an accidental shooting inside his Texas home on Christmas night 2020.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed Lowe’s death in a Sunday tweet:

“Abby and I mourn with our @UUtah family and friends at the tragic loss of Aaron Lowe this morning. Our prayers are with his family at this terribly difficult time.”

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.