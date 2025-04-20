Pope Francis makes Easter appearance, pens global peace message

April 20 (UPI) — Pope Francis, who is still recovering from treatment for bilateral pneumonia, greeted crowds gathered in a tulip-filled St Peter’s Square for Easter Sunday before his traditional “Urbi et Orbi” speech, which called for global disarmament and the end to conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine and South Sudan.

“Brothers and sisters, happy Easter,” Francis briefly said to the crowd, according to the Catholic News Agency.

The pope’s speech was the delivered on his behalf by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the master of pontifical liturgical celebrations. The text of the speech was published by the Vatican.

The Urbi et Orbi, which translates as “to the city [Rome] and to the world,” is among the pope’s most significant messages and is delivered most notably on Christmas and Easter. It is traditionally solemn and addresses pressing global issues beyond religious matters, reflecting the global diplomatic influence of the pontiff.

“There can be no peace without freedom of religion, freedom of thought, freedom of expression and respect for the views of others,” Francis wrote in his speech.

“Nor is peace possible without true disarmament! The requirement that every people provide for its own defense must not turn into a race to rearmament.”

Addressing each of the global conflicts, Francis first lambasted the “crowing climate of antisemitism” throughout the world in response to the war in Gaza before calling for a ceasefire to end the war and facilitate the return of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

“Yet at the same time, I think of the people of Gaza, and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation,” Francis wrote.

On Palm Sunday, last week, a hospital in Gaza was struck by the Israeli military prompting widespread condemnation by Christian groups across the region.

Meanwhile, the collapse of Syria’s Assad regime and Israel’s dismantling of Hezbollah have upended power dynamics across the Levant, forcing Lebanon and Syria into a new phase of cautious diplomacy after decades of Syrian political and military influence over Lebanon.

But the power vacuum has also led to renewed clashes near the border, as local militias, tribal groups and remnants of Assad loyalists vie for control. Pope Francis acknowledged the precarious moment facing Christian communities in both countries, urging Catholics to pray for their safety and inclusion in political life.

The pope likewise called for a solution in Yemen, which has been plagued by a yearslong and complex multi-fronted civil war between the Saudi- and U.S.-backed internationally recognized government and Iran-backed Houthi rebels, which in-turn support Hamas and Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation.

The war also involves UAE-supported southern separatists, tribal militias and extremist groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS, and has led to a catastrophic humanitarian crisis with widespread famine, disease and displacement. In his message, Francis urged “constructive dialogue” to “find solutions” and end the crisis.

The pope also again praised Armenia and Azerbaijan for agreeing to the final text of a peace agreement, which was reached in mid-March, but has since faced potential hurdles that may hinder the deal from being signed.

“During this time, let us not fail to assist the people of Myanmar, plagued by long years of armed conflict, who, with courage and patience, are dealing with the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Sagaing,” Francis wrote.

“We pray for the victims and their loved ones, and we heartily thank all the generous volunteers carrying out the relief operations. The announcement of a ceasefire by various actors in the country is a sign of hope for the whole of Myanmar.”

On Sunday morning, Francis also had a brief private meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is Catholic, according to the BBC. Vance met Saturday with the Vatican’s Secretary of State and Secretary for Relations with States and International Organization.

The meeting comes after Pope Francis wrote to Catholic bishops in the United States in February, criticizing the mass deportations and immigration policies of the Trump administration.