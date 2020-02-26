Reports: 7 dead after active shooter incident in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis., Feb. 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Six victims and a gunman are dead after a shooting on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has reported.

Milwaukee police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that they were investigating a critical incident:

“MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time.”

The fire department responded with ballistic gear, the Sentinel reported.

Police tweeted several times that the site was an active scene, and people should stay away.

Later tweets reiterated that the scene was active, but said there was no remaining threat to public safety. Another tweet said the number of dead — reported as seven by numerous agencies — is still being confirmed,

This is a developing story. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.