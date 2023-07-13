Road rage arrest made in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, July 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested a 23-year-old driver who they say admitted to firing a hand gun in a confrontation with an alleged reckless driver.

But the other party called police who located and arrested Paris Bryton Whisler and booked him into jail Tuesday night, according to charging documents.

Whisler was located at his home later after the afternoon incident on Fashion Blvd and 5900 S in Murray. After Miranda warnings, Whisler agreed to talk to the Murray officer, saying an Enterprise truck was driving erratically and got too close so he “pulled out his Glock with his left hand and and fired one round into the air,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

A search warrant was executed on his vehicle, revealing a black Glock handgun, two 10-round magazines, eight live rounds and one empty shell casing.

Whisler was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, and misdemeanor counts of threat/use of a dangerous weapon in a fight and discharge of a firearm.